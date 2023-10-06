Man found guilty of murder in deaths of 3 neighbors in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Portland, Oregon, man of murdering three of his neighbors. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says 61-year-old Brett Pruett was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, burglary and assault. Police found three people dead at a residence in northeast Portland on July 17, 2020. Prosecutors say Pruett shot Tashia Cobb and her fiance Elmer Hughes outside and then killed their friend Lawrence Murphy inside the residence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Pruett shot them all over a long-simmering dispute. The defense argues police were too quick to settle on Pruett as the likely suspect.

