Biden’s second try at student loan cancellation moves forward with debate over plan’s details

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s second attempt at student loan cancellation is moving forward as a group of negotiators meets to debate what a new proposal might look like. In a process known as negotiated rulemaking, 14 people chosen by the Biden administration will meet Tuesday for the first of three hearings on student loan relief. Their goal is to guide the Education Department toward a proposal after the Supreme Court rejected Biden’s first plan in June. The negotiators all come from outside the federal government and represent a range of viewpoints on student loans.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.