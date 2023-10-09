Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court. They accuse Damascus of widespread torture

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Syria has boycotted a hearing at the UN’s highest court, where the Netherlands and Canada are accusing Damascus of “institutionalized” use of torture. The two countries say that since 2011, “Syrians have been tortured, murdered, sexually assaulted, forcibly disappeared and subjected to chemical weapon attacks on a mass scale.” Two days of hearings opened on Tuesday at the International Court of Justice. They focus on the Dutch and Canadian request for judges to issue an interim order for Syria to “immediately cease the torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of its people,” while the case proceeds through the world court. The case is likely to take years.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.