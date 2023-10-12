Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate is scheduled for a November execution by lethal injection

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge has issued a death warrant for the state’s longest-serving death row inmate, scheduling his execution for next month. Thomas Creech was already serving a life sentence for a double murder when he was convicted of killing a fellow inmate and sentenced to death in 1983. The death warrant was issued by a judge Thursday afternoon, and the Idaho Department of Correction said Creech would be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 8. Creech’s attorneys promised to fight the execution. Attorney Deborah Czuba said they would challenge the quality of the lethal injection drugs and seek clemency for Creech.

