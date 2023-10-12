Pence will skip the Nevada GOP caucus and instead run in the primary, giving up chance for delegates
By MICHELLE L. PRICE and GABE STERN
Associated Press
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will skip the Nevada caucuses run by the state Republican Party and will instead compete in a state-run primary contest. Pence’s name appeared Thursday on a list of GOP presidential candidates who filed for the primary with the Nevada secretary of state’s office. The party has barred candidates from participating in the Feb. 8 caucuses if they also run in the primary election. By skipping the caucus, Pence gives up a chance to try to win Nevada’s relatively small number of delegates. Instead, a primary win could offer an opportunity to prove electability before crucial contests in South Carolina and Super Tuesday primaries.