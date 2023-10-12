Skip to Content
AP-National

While the news industry struggles, college students are supplying some memorable journalism

By
Published 6:28 AM

By DAVID BAUDER
AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into academic research leads to the resignation of Stanford University’s president. Northwestern University’s football coach is felled by a newspaper investigation. One newspaper’s front page after a shooting lockdown was so memorable that President Biden noticed. All have been achieved in the past year by college student journalists, who get paid little or nothing for their work. While the news industry struggles, young people are keeping the flame alive with some impressive work. The students are also learning what many of their elders know — that they can face harassment and abuse for telling truths to society.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content