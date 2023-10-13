19-year-old motorcyclist arrested for allegedly running away from police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 19-year-old Julio Frias on October 6, 2023 after officials say he tried to run away from officers.

A DWI task force officer was monitoring the streets around Vista Del Sol when he saw Frias riding a motorcycle at 55 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. The officer could not stop Frias, but later came across a crash and recognized Frias once again. Frias had not been involved in the crash, just stopped by it, officials say.

The officer tried to arrest Frias, but officials say that he ran away. Bystanders helped the officer track down Frias and, after a short struggle, arrested him. Once in custody, officials say Frias tried to run away again. By that time more officers had arrived. The additional support helped track down Frias, who once again fought back before he was detained again.

Officials charged Frias with one count of evading arrest or detention; two counts of resisting arrest, search, or transport; and one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $24,000 bond.