DALLAS, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has been arrested after a shooting at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas, according to a social media post by the Dallas Police Department.

The State Fair has been evacuated while police investigate.

Dallas police first alerted the public of the shooting at 7:02 p.m. Mountain Time.

ABC News affiliate WFAA is reporting that two people have been shot, but nobody was killed.