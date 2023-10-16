Migrant boat sinking off Greek island leaves 3 dead, 2 missing, 8 rescued

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says a search and rescue operation is underway after a dinghy carrying migrants sank overnight off the coast of the small eastern Greek island of Symi, leaving at least three people dead. Eight people have been rescued, with two of them transported to a hospital on the nearby island of Rhodes and the rest transferred to the main port in Symi, the coast guard said Monday. Authorities recovered the bodies of two men and one woman from the sea. Survivors said two more people in the dinghy were believed to have managed to reach the shore on their own. Two coast guard vessels, four private boats and an air force helicopter are searching the area.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.