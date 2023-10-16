TxtDot Closures: The week of 10/16/2023

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)- Look at this week's TxtDot closures. A kind reminder to download the ABC-7 Weather and Traffic Alert for daily alerts on traffic conditions.

I-10 Widening West

Sunday, October 15, from 9 pm to 5 am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain Road.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Monday, October 16, from 9 pm to 5 am

Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Transmountain Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 6A (Loop 375/Spur 16/Transmountain Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton Road.

Crews will prepare to re-open the direct connector ramp from westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 375 (Transmountain Road).

Tuesday, October 17, from 9 pm to 5 am

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Artcraft Road.

Crews will be placing bridge beams.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, October 16

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert between Travel Information Center and Valley Chili left lane closed.

North to South Desert turnaround at Valley Chili closed.

Tuesday, October 17

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Sunland Park left lane closed.

Thursday, October 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mesa Park and Sunland Park, three right lanes closed.

Resler and Sunland Park exit ramps are closed.

Crews will be repairing the guardrail.

Spall Repair Project

Sunday, October 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Hawkins and Airway three left lanes closed.

Monday, October 16

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds, two left lanes closed.

Tuesday, October 17

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound between Copia and Raynolds, two right lanes and Copia on-ramp closed.

Wednesday, October 18

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Raynolds on-ramp closed.

Thursday, October 19

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Hawkins, three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing the spall.

Miscellaneous Concrete Repair

Friday, October 13

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano/Chelsea off-ramp closed.

Monday, October 16 through Wednesday, October 18

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound at Paisano/Chelsea off-ramp closed.

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Maintenance

Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Viscount right lane closed.

The viscount entrance ramp to I-10 westbound is closed.

Viscount turnaround east to westbound closed.

Crews will be working on the bridge.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, October 15 through Friday, October 20

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Camille alternate lane closures.

Crews will be milling and replacing asphalt pavement.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, October 16 through Friday, October 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Diamond Grinding on I-10 Project

Monday, October 16 through Saturday, October 20

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Mile Markers 48 and 49 (Fabens area) right lane closed.

I-10 eastbound between Mile Markers 50 and 55 (Fabens area) right lane closed.

Crews will be grinding pavement.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Sunday, October 15, and Monday, October 16

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north and southbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps north and southbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Tuesday, October 17 through Thursday, October 19, and Sunday, October 22

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound full closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Entrance and Exit ramps southbound from Montana to Spur 601 will be closed.

Spur 601 Northbound to southbound turnaround

Crews will be placing portable concrete barriers.

Sunday, October 8 through Friday, November 10

Complete closure until further notice

Iron Medics Entrance Ramp.

Crews will be working on placing asphalt.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, October 15 through Thursday, October 19

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, Pan American, North Loop, and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhangs and installing bridge structures.

Wednesday, October 18 through Friday, October 20

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 18 through 5:00 a.m. Friday, October 20

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass

The closure will allow the bridge deck to cure.

Monday, October 16 through Saturday, October 21

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, October 16 through Thursday October 19

Overnight, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Drive will be closed.

Montana Avenue at Lee Trevino Drive intersection north and southbound will be closed to Edgemere Boulevard.

Montana Avenue (eastbound frontage road) at Lee Trevino Drive Intersection will be closed.

Crews will be moving concrete barriers.

Closure Links:

East Area Project Closures

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures