Congressional draft report in Brazil recommends charges for Bolsonaro over Jan. 8 insurrection

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A draft congressional report on Brazil’s Jan. 8 riots has accused ex-President Jair Bolsonaro of being the insurrection’s mastermind. It also recommends that he be criminally charged with attempting to stage a coup. The report released Tuesday by Sen. Eliziane Gama follows months of hearings by a committee investigating the insurrection in Brasilia. It cites evidence including phone records. It proposes charges against Bolsonaro including the violent overthrow of democratic rule. Bolsonaro has denied involvement in the rioting, which took place after he had quietly left the country to stay in Florida while refusing to attend the inauguration of incoming President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

