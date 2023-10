Fijian prime minister ‘more comfortable dealing with traditional friends’ like Australia than China

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fiji’s prime minister says his government is “more comfortable dealing with traditional friends” such as Australia as China pursues closer security ties in the Asia-Pacific region. Sitiveni Rabuka and Australia’s Anthony Albanese met on Wednesday during the Fijian leader’s first state visit to Australia since he returned to power last year. Rabuka sided with Australia in what he described as the “rivalry” and “one-upmanship“ between the United States and China. The two leaders announced several developments in their bilateral relationship including an elevation of a 2019 partnership, more support for Fiji’s economy and the sale of Australian-built armored military vehicles.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.