Jimmy Rogers ‘Celebration of Life’ open to the public this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The family of Jimmy Rogers Jr. -- the Sun Bowl Association Chair Emeritus who passed away recently at the age of 89 -- has arranged a 'Celebration of Life' to honor Rogers. The event will be open to the public.

Rogers' family announced his death late last month. According to the Sun Bowl Association, Rogers had been a part of their board of directors for over 50 years. He helped to get the Sun Bowl Stadium's expansion, which took a decade. That included the move from a 15,000-seat stadium at Kidd Field to the current 3,000-seat Sun Bowl Stadium.

The Sun Bowl was a large part of Rogers' life from the beginning.

In an interview Rogers said, “I went to my first game in 1940 and I also remember the University of Mexico playing the military team from Southwestern University (in 1945). We went to every parade growing up. I started riding in the Sun Bowl Parade on horseback with the Sheriff’s Posse in about 1950. I think I rode in about 20 parades on horseback.”

Rogers' father, James Rogers, Sr., was the secretary of the first board of directors of the Sun Bowl in 1934. His sons, Jim Rogers III and Mike Rogers, have also been integral to the Sun Bowl Association.

“I never pushed my boys into being a part of this, but my wife Jody and I could not be prouder of them,” said Rogers in a 2010 interview. “I think they see the importance of giving back to your community.”

Rogers was inducted into the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame in 1989. In 1999, he received the Bud Dudley Executive Award.

“To me, it has always been about giving back. Nothing more,” said Rogers in a 2010 interview.

The 'Celebration of Life' will take place at the El Paso Country Club Saturday, October 21 from 1-3 p.m.