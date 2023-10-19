Indonesian presidential candidates register for next year’s elections as supporters cheer
By NINIEK KARMINI and EDNA TARIGAN
Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Thousands of noisy, flag-waving political supporters have created a celebratory atmosphere outside Indonesia’s election commission as candidates started registering for next year’s elections. The world’s third-largest democracy is holding legislative and presidential elections on Feb. 14, 2024. Anies Baswedan, an opposition candidate and former Jakarta governor, was the first to register for the presidential race Thursday. Ganjar Pranowo, the governing party’s candidate for president and a former Central Java governor, also registered. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is expected to run in what’s shaping up as a three-way race. He hasn’t formally announced a running mate. President Joko Widodo’s second and final term will end with the election.