New Mexico State Secretary of Education to tour Las Cruces public school

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's State Secretary of Education will tour Doña Ana Elementary School Friday, to witness the impact of the Las Cruces Public School District's tutoring initiatives.

Dr. Arsenio Romero is a LCPS District alumnus, as well as a former elementary school teacher and principal. District officials said he will observe the effects of the district's collaboration with Tutored by Teachers on student engagement and academic outcomes.

Officials said the TbT High-Dosage Tutoring Virtual Intervention Model was introduced through a school opt-in framework.

ABC-7 will bring you full coverage of the event on air and online.