Skip to Content
News

New Mexico State Secretary of Education to tour Las Cruces public school

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:51 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico's State Secretary of Education will tour Doña Ana Elementary School Friday, to witness the impact of the Las Cruces Public School District's tutoring initiatives.

Dr. Arsenio Romero is a LCPS District alumnus, as well as a former elementary school teacher and principal. District officials said he will observe the effects of the district's collaboration with Tutored by Teachers on student engagement and academic outcomes.

Officials said the TbT High-Dosage Tutoring Virtual Intervention Model was introduced through a school opt-in framework.

ABC-7 will bring you full coverage of the event on air and online.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kerry Mannix

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content