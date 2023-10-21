Events taking place in the Borderland this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you and your family are looking for things to do this weekend, we have you covered!

Events range all the way from air-shows to health fairs across both the El Paso area and southern New Mexico.

Here's a list of the events:

A veteran's health fair is being held in Fabens Saturday. The community outreach event, hosted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, will take place at Veteran's Park in Fabens from 8 a.m. To 1 p.m.

If you're a fan of aircraft, spacecraft, or exotic and classic cars, you may want to make your way to the Las Cruces International Airport Saturday. The first ever Las Cruces Air and Space Expo is kicking off. You can expect to see a wide range of airplanes, helicopters, and aerospace exhibits, as well as a variety of muscle and sports cars. Sports Class Racing - a first for Las Cruces - will also be held. That's where planes race around pylons at speeds up to 325 miles per hour. There's also food, drinks, vendors, arts, exhibits, and more. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Trinity Site, where the first ever nuclear bomb was tested and detonated, is open to the public Saturday. It's around a 2 hour drive from Las Cruces, and a 3 hour drive from El Paso. The gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Due to the success of the Oppenheimer film, White Sands Missile Range officials are warning the public of potentiality longer wait times to get in. Officials say if you're not one of the first 5,000 visitors, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to get in to the site before the gates close at 2 p.m. The next time the site will be open is April 6th of 2024.