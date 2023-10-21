Events taking place in the Borderland this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you and your family are looking for things to do this weekend, we have you covered!
Events range all the way from air-shows to health fairs across both the El Paso area and southern New Mexico.
Here's a list of the events:
- A veteran's health fair is being held in Fabens Saturday. The community outreach event, hosted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, will take place at Veteran's Park in Fabens from 8 a.m. To 1 p.m.
- If you're a fan of aircraft, spacecraft, or exotic and classic cars, you may want to make your way to the Las Cruces International Airport Saturday. The first ever Las Cruces Air and Space Expo is kicking off. You can expect to see a wide range of airplanes, helicopters, and aerospace exhibits, as well as a variety of muscle and sports cars. Sports Class Racing - a first for Las Cruces - will also be held. That's where planes race around pylons at speeds up to 325 miles per hour. There's also food, drinks, vendors, arts, exhibits, and more. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
- The Trinity Site, where the first ever nuclear bomb was tested and detonated, is open to the public Saturday. It's around a 2 hour drive from Las Cruces, and a 3 hour drive from El Paso. The gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday. Due to the success of the Oppenheimer film, White Sands Missile Range officials are warning the public of potentiality longer wait times to get in. Officials say if you're not one of the first 5,000 visitors, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to get in to the site before the gates close at 2 p.m. The next time the site will be open is April 6th of 2024.
- The life of Sun Bowl legend Jimmy Rogers Jr. will be celebrated this Saturday. According to his family, his celebration of life event will take place at the El Paso Country Club from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be open to the public. Sun bowl Association chair emeritus Jimmy Rogers Jr. passed away in El Paso back in September at 89 years old. He had been a part of the Sun Bowl Association for more than 50 years, and was a key figure in the Sun Bowl stadium's expansion back in the 1980's. He was inducted into the El Paso Sports Hall of Fame back in 1989.