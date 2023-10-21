Pro-Palestine rally in Downtown El Paso sparks questions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hundreds gathered in Downtown El Paso Saturday to show support for the people of Palestine. This comes as the Israeli-Hamas War enters its third week.

"My people are over there getting massacred. Genocide. And I'm just here, and all I can do is speak and protest, and show that I do not support what's going on," said El Pasoan and Palestinian-American Zaina Nasoud.

The group's rally was in response to the events currently unfolding in Gaza.

"We're calling for the end of the occupation, immediate ceasefire, and humanitarian aid to be delivered to those in Gaza," said a woman named Raneem from EP for Palestine, the group that organized the rally.

But not everyone at the rally was in support of Palestine. El Pasoan Rod Linkous was seen standing alone, with a sign showing he was standing with Israel. He told ABC-7, he felt what was said at the rally was very one-sided.

"They never talked about any of the attack. They didn't mention the hostages, they didn't mention the children who were butchered in bed. They completely ignored anything about Israel. It was all about Palestine," said Linkous.

One of the ways those pro-Palestine showed their support was with chants like, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

"Which basically means that they would have to wipe out Israel to do it," said Linkous.

But supporters of Palestine said it is the Palestinian people who are being wiped out. They also said they believe the U.S. is partially to blame.

"There's no reason our government should be funding a genocide in Palestine," said Nasoud.

"They are not funding a genocide, because it's not genocide. They're not trying to wipe out anything. Most people forget the fact that there are a million and a half Muslims living prosperously in Israel. If it was genocide, they're be killing them right now," said Linkous.

Each side claiming morality, while tensions near and far continue to rise.