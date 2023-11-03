Car chases in El Paso conducted by law enforcement creating concerns among residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As the number of migrant crossings continues to rise, so do the number of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, car chases associated with them.

ABC-7 has shown you ride-alongs with the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol to show you the dangers law enforcement officers face.

But an October 16th chase that ended in an hours-long standoff and one man shot dead has left some asking if it's worth it.

The suspect exited the store pointing something at officers before a barrage of gunfire struck him down. Anyone inside the store could have been injured.

An Upper Valley resident, who didn't want to show his face on camera, told ABC-7 that all residents are worried about everything that has been happening lately.

ABC-7 was at the Speedway that Monday morning, and at the scene of a June 18th deadly crash just a half mile down the road from the gas station. Two people died that day.

"Not too long ago, I lived in the Upper Valley, and there was a car chase that came through my neighborhood very early on a Sunday morning," said Dr. Richard Pineda, Director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies at UTEP.

"It resulted in the vehicle hitting a piece of public art and the folks in the car kind of sprinting into the neighborhoods," he added.

The Speedway store at Doniphan Dr. and Mesa St. is closed to this day. Little information has surfaced about the incident and nothing on the man who was killed. ABC-7 will keep you informed on this developing story.