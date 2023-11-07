R.E.M. celebrates ‘a very radical departure’ 25 years ago with their album ‘Up’

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty-five years ago, an R.E.M. album arrived that didn’t sound like a typical R.E.M. album. “Up,” the band’s 11th album which dropped in the fall of 1998, was a curious and challenging collection that split fans and critics alike but reveals more interesting things with each listen. Mike Mills, bassist and band co-founder, tells The Associated Press that “Up” was made after the band became a three-piece when drummer and co-founder Bill Berry left. Mills says he understands the album can be jarring, but he looks back fondly on the 14 tracks. He says: “It rewards repeated listenings.” A deluxe 2-CD or Blu-Ray edition of “Up” will be out Friday.

