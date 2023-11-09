Skip to Content
El Paso Police identify man killed after being hit by a vehicle in East El Paso

3:12 PM
3:23 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police have identified the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a vehicle in East El Paso Tuesday.

Police said 65-year-old Villarreal Arnaldo of El Paso began to cross the street in a non-designated area when he was hit. The driver attempted to avoid Arnaldo, but was not able to.

Arnaldo was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The collision happened near North Lee Trevino Drive and George Archer Drive just before 7:00 p.m.

Police said this is the 67th traffic fatality this year, compared to 62 this time last year.

