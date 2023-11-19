El Pasoans among millions of people expected to fly this Thanksgiving week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- TSA said it is expecting to screen 30 million people this week, as Americans travel to family, friends, and different destinations for Thanksgiving. This marks the highest number of people expected to travel by air for the holiday since 2005.

Many El Pasoans arrived early at El Paso International Airport for their flights Sunday, some offering advice for their fellow travelers.

"Get here early, get yourself back, be organized," said Seth Roberts, whose partner works for Southwest Airlines.

El Pasoan Omar Vargas agrees.

"Patience is key. And a lot of times, a lot of people will wait till the last minute to do things. And in this case, you can't do that. You got to give yourself a lot of time. It's better be here early and then be here late," he said, adding that things get tense when people are rushed. "The holidays... It's time to be with your family."

The Thanksgiving flight period started Friday, and lasts through November 28. The cheapest day to fly, according to Expedia, is Monday, which is estimated to be 12% cheaper than rates on Tuesday and Wednesday.