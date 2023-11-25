Weekend planner: Holiday events throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Holiday festivities will be going on all weekend throughout the Borderland as Christmas nears.

The Magic of Lights illuminates Camp Cohen Water Park for the first time ever this holiday season. The drive-through holiday lights spectacular is hosted by the City of El Paso.

It open from November 17th to December 31st for the holiday season, it starts at 5:30pm.

Holiday pricing is one carload, for one price. Click here for more information.

2023 Winterfest is also taking place in downtown El Paso.

You can expect to take free pictures with Santa from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at San Jacinto Plaza.

The ice skating rink is also open this weekend for everybody to enjoy. Admission to Skating Rink and other attractions varies, find more ticket information here.