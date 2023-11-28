El Paso Native Donates $1 Million to TTUHSC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native John Swinton Brown Jr. donated $1 million to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso.

As a legacy gift, Brown's donation will go towards creating opportunities for prospective medical students through funding scholarships and other forms of financial aid.

“Legacy gifts like John Brown's pay dividends for our community well into the future,” said Andrea Tawney, Ph.D., vice president for Institutional Advancement at TTUHSC El Paso. “They’re a catalyst for transformative change in creating access to world-class education and patient care right here at home. In places like our Borderplex, where we’re growing the health care infrastructure to support the needs of our diverse region, John’s gift is an enduring investment in our students, their families and the patients they'll serve in the future.”

TTUHSC also said that gifts like Brown's not only impact students, but can also help strengthen access to health care providers in the area.

Brown was born in El Paso in 1949. He attributes the roots philanthropic pursuits to his mother, who was an active participant in several El Paso organizations, including the Woman's Department of the El Paso Chamber of Commerce, Planned Parenthood, the ASPCA and the El Paso County Humane Society.

He currently lives in Arizona.