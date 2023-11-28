Skip to Content
Marathon Petroleum announces donation of matching funds to 9 local nonprofits

El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Marathon Petroleum Corporation announced they will award matching funds to nine local nonprofits.

The announcement happened Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Paso del Norte Community Foundation which is located in 221 N. Kansas, Suite 1900 El Paso, Texas 79901.

The donation is to advance their impact, mission, and programs as part of the 2023 El Paso Giving Day. The nonprofits include El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, El Paso Zoological Society, Green Hope Project, Insights Science Discovery, Second Chance Wildlife Rescue, The Frontera Land Alliance, Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, Moms on Board, and the Paso del Norte Trail.

