Retired Officers Wives Club invites wives & widows of military officers to join group.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Retired Officers Wives Club invites the wives and unremarried widows of officers and warrant officers from any military branch to join their organization. The club meets for lunch and a program on the third Thursday of every month (the second Thursday in December) at the Centennial Club on east Fort Bliss (Biggs Army Airfield).

The club also helps the community through various philanthropic efforts, including Operation Santa Claus, Wreaths Across America and providing help to Fisher House at William Beaumont Army Medical Center.