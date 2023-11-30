Skip to Content
El Paso Animal Services offering free adoptions, microchips, vaccines during WinterFest

Published 10:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As part of the City of El Paso's WinterFest, El Paso Animal Services is offering several free and low-cost events for both current and prospective pet owners.

Every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the THE RINK, Animal Services will be hosting free dog adoptions, free microchips for pets, and low cost vaccinations for pets.

Free pet adoptions will also be held by Animal Services every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 to 11 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza until the end of the year.

Carter Diggs

