The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation’s 20th B-Strong shoe giveaway

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation held its Winter B STRONG Shoe Giveaway on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This year’s recipient is Sunrise Elementary School in the Gadsden Independent School District.

Beginning at 8:30a.m., over 400 students received a new pair of name brand athletic shoes, socks and backpacks. This event is sponsored by the Braden Aboud Foundation and the Robert E. and Evelyn McKee Foundation. “This is a special time of year and the season of giving will kick off early for Sunrise Elementary School,” said Cindi Aboud, Foundation Director. “Our son Braden recognized the disparity in kids’ shoes, which gave us the idea to give every child at each campus a pair of new athletic shoes so they could compete at the best of their ability and to keep everyone on the same playing field.”

The Foundation states they have donated millions of dollars to the community. They've gifted over 13,000 new, name brand athletic shoes to children across 18 campuses in the El Paso, Gadsden, Ysleta, Canutillo and Socorro Independent School Districts.

Every year, at least one elementary school is selected to be the recipient of the giveaway, and every student in the school “earns” a pair of shoes through the Earn It program by demonstrating good sportsmanship and character. Working in conjunction with the school, the B STRONG Shoe Giveaway seeks to promote physical fitness and character enhancement throughout the entire school.

