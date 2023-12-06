Skip to Content
Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site to host Nativity scene collection

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Taylor-Mesilla Historic Site will host its collection of over 200 Nativity scenes from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on December 17.

Their collection includes Nativity scenes from all around the world, hailing from a variety of cultures.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 16. Members of Friends of Taylor-Mesilla also qualify for free admissions. Tickets can be purchased at the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affair's website.

The Historic Site can be found at Mesilla Plaza in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

