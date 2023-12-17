Arizona man killed in Saturday night motorcycle crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An Arizona man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash late Saturday night, according to Las Cruces Police.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Jesse Kelly.

At 10:40 on Saturday, December 16th, Las Cruces first responders were sent to north Main Street Near Oban court, according to a news release from the Las Cruces Police Department.

Police found a a crashed motorcycle and its driver, and the man was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators reported that the man failed to negotiate a curve and struck the center median north of Oban Court. The driver was then ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the concrete median.

Traffic investigators are reporting that speed and alcohol were likely factors that contributed to the crash.

The man was wearing a helmet, according to the investigation.