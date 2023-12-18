Las Cruces mayor, councilors sworn in

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The new Las Cruces mayor and two new city councilors took the oath of office earlier this afternoon.

Las Cruces mayor Eric Enriquez, city councilors-elect Cassie McClure, William “bill” mattiace, along with current city councilor Johana Bencomo were all sworn in. Originally, mayoral candidate Kasandra Gandara had a six-percent lead over Enriquez, but the city's ranked choice voting system, which gives voters the option to rank candidates by preference, showed that after round six of votes, Enriquez was ahead of Gandara by about 4%. Mattiace was formerly the mayor of Las Cruces before Ken Miyagishima took the job.