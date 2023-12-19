Skip to Content
News

ABC-7 First Alerts: Cloudy skies Tuesday, rain chances return this week

By
Updated
today at 5:57 AM
Published 4:27 AM

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of rain chances through the holiday weekend.

The rain chances will increase from Wednesday through the rest of the week. The best chance for rain will be Saturday, with some snow potential in the mountains.

Tuesday, clouds will stick around for the next several days, with temperatures in the mid-and upper 60s.

Christmas Eve and Day will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content