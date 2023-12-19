ABC-7 First Alerts: Cloudy skies Tuesday, rain chances return this week

The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of rain chances through the holiday weekend.

The rain chances will increase from Wednesday through the rest of the week. The best chance for rain will be Saturday, with some snow potential in the mountains.

Tuesday, clouds will stick around for the next several days, with temperatures in the mid-and upper 60s.

Christmas Eve and Day will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper 50s.