A Bangladesh minister accuses the main opposition party of arson after train fire kills 4

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s railway minister has accused the country’s main opposition party of “arson” and “sabotage” after a fire broke out on a passenger train in the capital, killing four people. The opposition party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia denied the charges. The railway minister accused Zia’s party of resorting to violence to thwart the Jan. 7. national election. The opposition’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party is boycotting the election and says it has no faith it will be fair. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeks to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.

