North Korea and Russia clash with US, South Korea and allies over Pyongyang’s latest missile launch

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — North Korea and Russia have clashed with the United States, South Korea and their allies at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Pyongyang’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which it called “a warning counter-measure” to threats from the U.S. and other hostile forces. North Korean Ambassador Kim Song called this “the most dangerous year” for security on the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, pointing to stepped up U.S.-South Korean military exercises and U.S. deployment of nuclear-powered submarines and other nuclear assets. The U.S. and nine allies pointed to five North Korean ICBM launches, over 25 ballistic missiles launches and three satellite launches this year, violating multiple Security Council resolutions and threatening regional and international peace.

