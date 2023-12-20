Woman dead after stopping in the middle of El Paso highway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Special Traffic Investigation Unit have confirmed the 79th traffic fatality of 2023 following a Sunday night crash involving two cars on Loop 375 South.

Information released by the city indicates Perla Canales, the 43-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan Sentra, came to a complete stop on the interstate for an unknown reason. Simultaneously, 36-year-old Jorge Saucedo, driver of a 2004 Honda Element, merged onto Loop 375 from the Vista Del Sol on-ramp and rear-ended Canales.

Canales was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries. She died on Tuesday, December 19.

The Special Traffic Investigation Unit is still looking into the crash. This traffic fatality is the 79th of 2023 in comparison to 72 this time last year.