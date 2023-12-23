El Paso 2023 Winterfest activities wrapping up soon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 2023 WinterFest activities are quickly coming to an end with only two weekends left to enjoy holiday lights, music, and fun.

Visitors can enjoy the Holiday Fiestas that happen from 6 to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through January 1.

Festive activities include outdoor performances, the Rink and the Glacier Glides as well as food trucks, and more.

Families have one final weekend to take free pictures with Santa presented by GECU from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, December 22, and Saturday, December 23, at San Jacinto Plaza.

For more information on the Holiday Fiestas at WinterFest, including a schedule of activities visit www.EPWinterFest.com.