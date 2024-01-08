Video of 73-year-old boarded up inside his apartment sparks investigation

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — The viral video of a 73-year-old man who says he got boarded up inside his low-income apartment is sparking an investigation. Rudolph Williams says he was home in Harvey, Illinois, about 30 miles south of Chicago when he realized the doors and windows to his courtyard-style apartment had been boarded up with plywood, locking him inside. His ordeal is chronicled on viral videos that are generating a firestorm of criticism about conditions at the dilapidated low-income apartment complex. It’s also prompting debate about who is to blame. City officials and residents have conflicting accounts about what happened Friday at the 30-unit development. Harvey’s mayor is promising an investigation.

