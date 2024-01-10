The Shark Tank is casting for season 16, application now open

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Sharks will give promising entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Attend an Open Call where you will be given the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch of your business/product/idea to a member of the Casting Team, just like you would as if you were on the show. It will take place this Friday at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

All Open Calls are open to the general public. As long as you arrive during the allotted "Wristbands Distributed" time and receive a wristband you will have the chance to pitch. They advice there is no need to camp out the night before. There might be a long wait before you are seen/interviewed and we sometimes interview well into the evenings. To apply at an Open Call you must have a completed Short Application found here: https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/open-call.