Navy officer who’d been jailed in Japan over deadly crash now released from US custody, family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The family of a Navy officer jailed in Japan over a car crash that killed two Japanese citizens says he’s been released from U.S. custody one month after he was returned to the United States and placed in a federal prison. Lt. Ridge Alkonis was ordered released by the U.S. Parole Commission. That’s according to a family statement that described as “unnecessary” the extra detention in a Los Angeles detention facility. In total, he spent 537 days locked up either in Japan or the U.S.

