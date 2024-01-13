Earthquakes over magnitude 4 among smaller temblors recorded near Oklahoma City suburb

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — At least six earthquakes that include two stronger than 4 have been recorded near an Oklahoma City suburb. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the preliminary magnitudes of the earthquakes near Edmond include a 4.1 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday and a 4.4 at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. No injuries or significant damage has been reported. Four other earthquakes ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.2 were also recorded. Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesperson Matt Skinner said the agency is investigating the earthquakes, but that the area has no wastewater injection wells, which have been linked to earthquakes.

