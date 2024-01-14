2 Iranian journalists jailed for their reporting on Mahsa Amini’s death are released on bail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian media say two journalists serving long prison sentences over their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini have been released on bail pending their appeal. Niloufar Hamedia had broken the news of Amini’s death while in police custody for wearing her headscarf too loose, while Elaheh Mohammadi who wrote about Amini’s funeral. Both worked for reformist newspapers. They were sentenced to seven and six years in prison, respectively, in October, on charges including collaborating with the U.S. government. The two women have been in prison for 17 months. The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that they were each released on $200,000 bail and they are banned from leaving the country until the appeal is heard.

