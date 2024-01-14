Indian Ocean island of Reunion braces for ‘very dangerous’ storm packing hurricane-strength winds

PARIS (AP) — Authorities are urging residents on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to shelter indoors as a powerful storm bears down packing hurricane-force winds. Forecaster Meteo France issued a code red cyclone alert for the storm, named Belal, and said it is expected to be “very dangerous.” It forecast “a strong probability” the heart of the storm could pass directly over or close to the island on Monday. It warned of winds potentially topping 250 kph (155 mph). Meteo France forecaster Céline Jauffret said the storm could be the island’s most dangerous since the 1960s. The island’s top administrator warned of possible flood surges at levels unseen for a century.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.