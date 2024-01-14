Ruth Ashton Taylor, trailblazing journalist who had 50-year career in radio and TV, dies at age 101

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Ruth Ashton Taylor, a trailblazing journalist who was the first female newscaster to work in television on the West Coast, has died. She was 101. Her family says Taylor died Thursday at an assisted living facility in San Rafael, California. Taylor had a career in radio and television news that spanned more than 50 years. Taylor was one of the original members in a CBS documentary unit led by Edward R. Murrow. By 1949, Taylor was on the air doing notable interviews with celebrities and presidents such as Jimmy Carter and Albert Einstein. Taylor become an anchor for the CBS affiliate in Los Angeles in 1951.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.