An Ohio official was arrested for speaking at her own meeting. Her rights were violated, judge says

A federal judge says an Ohio elected official’s constitutional rights were violated when her colleagues on a county board of commissioners had her arrested for criticizing the sheriff during a public meeting. The judge ruled in favor of Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko in her lawsuit against several county officials. Frenchko was arrested in 2022 and charged under an Ohio law that makes it a misdemeanor to “prevent or disrupt a lawful meeting.” The charge was later dropped. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese ruled Tuesday that Frenchko was arrested for exercising her right to free speech. Damages will be awarded later.

