UK leader Rishi Sunak faces Conservative rebellion in Parliament over his Rwanda asylum plan

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing rebellion from senior lawmakers in his Conservative Party over his stalled plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The party’s liberal and authoritarian wings are at loggerheads over the plan. Moderates worry the policy is too extreme, while many on the party’s powerful right wing think it doesn’t go far enough. In a blow to Sunak, two deputy chairmen of the Conservative Party say they will vote to toughen up the government’s flagship Safety of Rwanda bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Some say they will vote against the bill as a whole if it is not strengthened. That would be a serious blow to Sunak.

