Budget passed for fire station renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso representatives unanimously passed a budget to renovate El Paso Fire Station 16.

The plan to renovate the Northeast El Paso station on 3828 Hercules Avenue is part of the 2019 public safety bond approved by voters.

Improvements will include new sidewalks, upgrades to mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems, a new interior, a new decontamination room, storage for personal protection equipment, and, bringing the building into ADA compliance.

The budget is just under $1.4 million.

Construction will begin in March, and is expected to be completed in November.