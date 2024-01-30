Shoppes at Solana celebrates partnership with Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Shoppes at Solana celebrated a strategic partnership with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Red Ribbon Ceremony took place on January 30th at noon the Shoppes' newly renovated main entrance.

The ceremony featured representatives from The Shoppes at Solana and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, who spoke on inclusivity and business growth.

The event included networking opportunities, speeches, and a chance to explore offerings at The Shoppes at Solana.