DACC hosting a Community Resource Fair

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) --Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will host a Community Resource Fair for students and the public. The fair will be held Thursday, February 1st at the DACC East Mesa, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., inside the DASR (Student Resources Building) Commons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will provide students and their families with information on resources from community partners and service providers in our region. There will be organizations involved including mental health services, childcare, inclusion services and more. The events are open to the community and will include free food, swag, activities, music and more.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.