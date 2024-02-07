Hyundai hosting anti-theft event in El Paso to eliminate theft popularized on social media

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Hyundai Motor America is visiting El Paso today and tomorrow to host a free anti-theft mobile installation at Camp Cohen Water Park in Northeast El Paso.

This comes after the theft of Hyundai vehicles became popularized in 2021, following videos on TikTok and other social media channels demonstrating how to bypass the vehicles' security system.

David Vandelinde, Vice President of Hyundai Motor America, was present during today's event and said they have created a software solution for Hyundai customers with 2011 to 2021 model years that have a key blade turn to start the engine.

Vandelinde says, "It's a complicated software solution, but it actually goes in through Wi-fi in on Android tablet. So it's a very simple install for us."

Despite today's anti-theft mobile clinic having to close early at 11:00 a.m. due to a forecast of severe weather, the clinic will resume on Thursday, February 8. The event will start at 7:00 a.m. and have extended hours to 7:00 p.m.

Complimentary steering wheel locks will be provided to Hyundai owners who visit the event.