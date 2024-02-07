UTEP celebrates Black History Month through art

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- At the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), student organizations are honoring Black History Month through art. The “Call for Art” exhibition is open to the public starting today, at the Union Gallery in the East Wing Union Building. The exhibition will be open during the regular hours of the Union Building.

Students and faculty at UTEP and the greater El Paso community submitted their art pieces that recognize Black and African American culture.

Romi Dehler, assistant director for the Student Engagement and Leadership center says this gallery is unique, “There's a lot of color in the pieces this year. And I think that that really goes to this act of like showing culture through art means like just a variety of perspective.” The exhibition features paintings, sculptures and puppets with an interpretation of Black history and heritage.

The UTEP Black Student Union and National Pan-Hellenic Council partnered with UTEP's Student Engagement and Leadership Center to bring the event to life. Delher says their goal is to get all of the El Paso community to come by, “It's a really a fun way to explore maybe something you're not as familiar with in a way that is really just about your own interpretation because art is in the eye of the beholder, and so it's really allowing you to come in and just taken new stories and to get new perspectives.”