AAA: Gas prices fluctuate due to oil prices

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $2.83 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is seven cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents less per gallon than on this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in New Mexico, drivers in Las Cruces are paying the most on average at $2.89 per gallon while drivers in Albuquerque are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15, which the same price when compared to this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“The statewide gas price average is fluctuating week-to-week as crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, also fluctuates in price,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA New Mexico. "Gas prices remain 46 cents less per gallon, on average, in New Mexico compared to this time last year.”

In Texas, AAA Texas says gas prices are also fluctuating and are down a nickel week-to-week. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.82 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is five cents less than on this day last week and is 23 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.93 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.15, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

“The statewide gas price average is fluctuating week-to-week as crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, also fluctuates in price,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas. Gas prices remain 23 cents less per gallon, on average, in Texas compared to this time last year.” ​​​​​​​

Higher gas demand and fluctuating oil prices are contributing to fluctuating pump prices. If oil prices continue to bobble, drivers may continue to see fluctuating gasoline prices.